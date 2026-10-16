‘Samne Chup Rehte Hai Reel Ke Gunde’: Prince Narula Makes Cryptic Post Amid Gullu-Nakul Dhull Fight, Is It A Dig At Elvish Yadav? |

Reality TV star Prince Narula has seemingly taken an indirect dig amid the ongoing clash between Gullu and Nakul Dhull on Bigg Boss 20. Following their physical altercation on the show, Prince and Elvish Yadav’s past feud also resurfaced on social media. Amid the buzz, Prince shared a cryptic, sarcastic post seemingly targeting people who talk behind his back.

Prince Narula Shares Cryptic Post Amid Gullu Vs Nakul Clash

Prince wrote, “Hawabazi log piche se kyu karte hai.” He further added, “Samne chup rehte hai reel ke gunde. Tumhari dosti bhaichara or bakiyo ke dosti ko chale bol do. Waah re duniya.” Reacting to Prince’s post, a user on X commented, “Prince Narula ki entry ho gayi Gullu vs Nakul ki fight ke beech!”

💥 Prince Narula ki ENTRY ho gayi Gullu vs Nakul ki fight ke beech! 🔥 #BiggBoss20 #PrinceNarula #NakulDhull #Gullu #BB20 https://t.co/aikrA196Ul — Lullu gang (@Lullu12001) October 16, 2026

Gullu And Nakul's Heated Altercation

During their heated clash on Bigg Boss 20, Gullu and wildcard contestant Nakul exchanged sharp taunts, with their argument escalating into a physical altercation. Nakul threatened Gullu, saying, “Gurgaon mein aa ke marunga, jab bole tab.” Gullu hit back, calling him out, “Story kaa badmash hai tu.” Nakul then brought up an alleged incident from their past, taunting him, “Goa bhaga tha na tu. Mere gaon ke ladke aaye the na, Goa bhag gaya tha tu.” The exchange appeared to draw on tensions that predated their time in the house, with references to an alleged Gurugram incident and their associations with Elvish and Prince.

Nakul vs Gullu full fight 🔥 Everyone was holding Nakul still bro owned Gullu so badly , Literally Hulk mode activated unreal physique of Nakul🥶🔥 #BiggBoss20 #NakulDhull #Gullu https://t.co/gof5Ug2i4T — 𝐑𝐃𝐗 𝐓𝐄𝐌 𝐏𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐊 🦁 (@RDX__Afridi) October 13, 2026

Elvish Yadav And Prince Narula Clash Explained

The feud between Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav began during MTV Roadies XX in early 2025, when their disagreements as gang leaders turned personal. In one clash, Prince accused Elvish of going behind his back after the YouTuber teamed up with Rhea Chakraborty during a bidding task, saying, “Muh pe bhai mat bola kar.” Their rivalry escalated in the show’s finale, when Prince called Elvish an “online badmaash” and taunted him over the snake-venom case, prompting Elvish to hit back with personal remarks. The two later publicly reconciled in February 2025, calling each other brothers.