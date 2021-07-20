After 2 years, Maharashtra TET to be held from September 15

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) will be held after two years, from September 15 to December 31, 2021, announced Varsha Gaikwad, state school education minister on Tuesday. This examination is a mandatory qualifying criteria for those aspiring to work as teachers for Classes I to VIII in government schools.

TET was not held in Maharashtra in 2019 due to Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and in 2020 due to the Covid-19 situation. Gaikwad said, "The Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) has not been held in Maharashtra since the last two years. This year, the examination will be conducted from September 15 to December 31, 2021."

Gaikwad said, "Every year, seven lakh candidates appear for the exam. But since the exam has not been conducted since the last two years, over 10 lakh students are expected to appear for the exam this year." TET has been made mandatory for the recruitment of teachers from Classes I to VIII. Gaikwad said, "This qualifying exam will lead to a radical change in the field of education by leading to the creation of good quality and efficient teachers. It will provide employment opportunities to qualified teachers who want to shape their future in the field of education."

This exam will be beneficial to fill vacant posts available in Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools. Last week, the state school education department approved the recruitment of 6,100 teachers.