Admissions of FYJC, MU IDOL extended

Display of merit list under special round-1 for First Year Junior College (FYJC) online admission has been postponed to December 28, 2020 while, the University of Mumbai (MU) Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) admission process has been extended till December 29.

The extensions have been initiated following the state Cabinet decision to allow Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) category or Maratha quota students to seek admission under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category with a 10 per cent seat reservation.

The allotment list of seats under special round for FYJC admission was scheduled to be declared on December 24. But on Thursday, the state school education department released a new timetable and announced, "With respect to government resolution (GR) issued on December 23, the government has allowed SEBC students to avail benefits of EWS category. So now, SEBC students can choose one of the EWS or general category on the website. Hence, allocation of special round-1 is postponed."

As per the new timetable, all students can apply and choose one of the EWS or general category up to 5 pm on December 26 for FYJC admission. The department said, "Admitted students can get their admissions cancelled and apply for special round. Junior colleges should cancel admissions as per student request. New students can also submit their application forms during this period. All students who are left behind in the admission process without any allotment can also now apply in this round. SEBC students can choose one of the EWS or general category."

Further, students can edit college preferences and update option form of their application till 11.55 pm on December 27. Following which, the allotment list of seats of the special round 1 will be announced at 5 pm on December 28 on the FYJC admission portal https://11thadmission.org.in.

Students, who have been allotted seats, can secure admissions via online mode in respective junior colleges from December 29 to 6 pm on December 31, 2020. Junior colleges will then upload a vacancy list on January 1, 2021 after completion of special round. The admission process will be declared thereafter by the department as per requirement.