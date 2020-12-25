Admissions: FYJC special round postponed to December 28

As per the new timetable, all students can apply and choose one of the EWS or general category up to 5 pm on December 26 for FYJC admission. The department said, "Admitted students can get their admissions cancelled and apply for the special round. Junior colleges should cancel admissions as per student request. New students can also submit their application forms during this period. All students who are left behind in the admission process without any allotment can also now apply in this round. SEBC students can choose one of the EWS or general category."

Further, students can edit college preferences and update option form of their application till 11.55 pm on December 27. Following which, the allotment list of seats of the special round 1 will be announced at 5 pm on December 28 on the FYJC admission portal https://11thadmission.org.in.

Students, who have been allotted seats, can secure admissions via online mode in respective junior colleges from December 29 to 6 pm on December 31, 2020. Junior colleges will then upload a vacancy list on January 1, 2021, after completion of a special round. The admission process will be declared thereafter by the department as per requirement.

(With inputs from Ronald Rodrigues of FPJ)