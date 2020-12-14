Jobs: UPSC invites applications for vacancies in ministries - how to apply at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Legal Adviser, Medical Physicist, Public Prosecutor and Assistant Engineer (Electrical).

The UPSC Recruitment 2020-21 has a total of 34 vacancies. The last date to apply is December 31 on the website - upsc.gov.in.

Important Dates

Last date to apply: December 31, 2020

Last date for printing of completely submitted online application: January 1, 2021

Vacancy details

Ministry of Finance: 2

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 4

Ministry of Home Affairs: 10

Department of Electrical Engineering: 18

Application fee:

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25 only.

Eligibility

Assistant Legal Adviser, Ministry of Finance: Degree in law from a recognised university with a minimum of three years of working experience, or a master’s degree in Law with a minimum one year of working experience.

Medical Physicist, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: Postgraduate degree in physics from a recognised university/ a basic degree in science with a minimum of one year of working experience.

Public Prosecutor, MHA: Degree in law of a recognised university with a minimum of 7 years of experience as an advocate in conducting criminal cases.

Assistant Engineer, Department of Electrical Engineering: Degree in electrical engineering from a recognised university with a year experience in the relevant field.

Age limit

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 35 years.

For post-wise, relaxations on age limit, please check the official notifications.

The reserved category candidates will get relaxations on age limit as prescribed.

Salary

The selected candidates will get a salary on the basis of the 7th pay scale.

How to apply

Candidates must apply online through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. They are also requested to go through carefully the details of UPSC Recruitment 2020 posts and instructions published below as well as on the website www.upsconline.nic.in.