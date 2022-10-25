Adarsh Seva Bhavi Sanstha Celebrate Diwali at Golwadi Tribal Hamlet

Distribution of sarees and Diwali snacks to the resident Katkari women and chocolates to the little children. | Amit Srivastava

Mumbai: Adarsh Seva Bhavi Sanstha (ASBS) under the committed social leadership of activist Gajanan Chavan celebrated Diwali at Golwadi tribal hamlet, on October 22 by distributing sarees and Diwali snacks to the resident Katkari women and chocolates to the little children. A cash prize of Rs 2,000 was also handed over to a group of 8 girls who designed 2 mud forts, which is a festive tradition in many parts of Maharashtra on the occasion of Deepavali.

Jitendra Madhvi, Kharghar ward officer in the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), Sandeepan Shinde, senior police inspector of Kharghar police station, Sunder Pardeshi, social worker in the social development department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Vishwarath Nayar, senior journalist, Meghnath Thakur, Manes Patil and Ramesh Sharma, social workers and Kunal Gaikwad, sanitation officer, graced the occasion as guests and handed over the 'bhau beej' and eats on behalf of the ASBS.

This tribal hamlet in close proximity to the Central Park, Golf Course, ISKCON temple, Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, skyscraper residential complexes and the proposed Corporate Park (financial hub) is bereft of the development initiatives in the vicinity. ASBS started a balwadi in the katkari hamlet, thereby enabling the children to start schooling.

Jitendra Madhvi and Sandeepan Shinde stressed to the assembled women on the importance of educating their children. Sunder Pardeshi cited his own challenging circumstances and pointed out the importance of education to avail the welfare benefits for the community provided by the government and to pursue professional vocations to uplift the community.

Gajanan Chavan repeatedly inspired the gathering by referring to a tribal woman, Draupadi Murmu, holding the highest post of the president of the country. Vishwarath Nayar lauded the efforts and initiatives of the Adarsh Seva Bhavi Sanstha for the residents of the hamlet for over 12 years and the support of the social workers and organizations to the Sanstha for its worthy, noble endeavors.