Adani Electricity to power Mumbai Metro Lines 2A & 7 connecting Andheri to Dahisar

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has partnered with Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (Adani Electricity) to power its two metro lines—Metro 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro 7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E). Over 120 million units of power will be used annually by these lines.

Adani Electricity provides electricity to more than 31 lakh homes and establishments in suburban Mumbai.

Unlike other cities in the country, Mumbai has a complex structure of electricity distribution. There are multiple electricity distributors like the state owned Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and a Public Sector Undertaking, Mahavitaran (MSEDCL) along with the two major private players--Tata Power and Adani Electricity.

"In the last few years, power-intensive establishments such as airports, data centres, hospitals, metro networks, software parks, and hotels are choosing Adani Electricity as their supplier by choice, due to reliable and sustainable power supply at competitive tariffs supported by customer-centric services,” said a spokesperson from Adani Electricity.

“We are pleased to support MMRDA and Mumbai's metro commuters with our sustainable solutions being a key differentiator to help reduce our customers’ carbon footprint.”