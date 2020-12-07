Actress Zara Khan gets rape threats from MBA aspirant

A 23-year-old MBA aspirant from Hyderabad has been booked by Oshiwara Police for allegedly issuing death and rape threats to veteran actress Salma Agha's daughter, Zara Khan.

Police said that the woman had created a fake profile on social media, from which the threats were reportedly issued. This accused was traced on the basis of the Internet Protocol (IP) address. She has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act.

According to police, the Aurangzeb actress, Zara Khan, had received a number of threats, followed by abusive messages and comments from an unknown person on her Instagram handle between October 28 and November 3.

Police said that while Khan tried to reason with the sender of these threats, it all went in vain. Khan then approached Oshiwara Police and a case was registered against the unknown person, who was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.

During the course of investigation, police learnt that the IP address attached to these messages was located in Hyderabad. Immediately, a police team from Oshiwara police station was dispatched there. The IP address was traced to a 23-year-old MBA aspirant, Noorah Saravar, who revealed that she had sent those threats from a fake Instagram profile.

A detailed probe revealed that Saravar and her co-workers were working with a political party and had targeted Khan as part of a political agenda.

"Before she could reveal any other crucial information, we learnt that Saravar is mentally unstable, which is why we issued a notice under Section 41(A) of the CRPC, which states that appearance before a police officer," said Inspector Dayanand Bangar of Oshiwara police station.

Police said that they are yet to ascertain the motive to send rape threats and are yet to identify other accused in the matter. Meanwhile, no arrests have been made and investigation is underway, said police.