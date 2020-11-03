Actor Vijay Raaz arrested on molestation charges, granted bail

Actor Vijay Raaz was arrested by Gondia Police for allegedly molesting a 30-year-old crew member during a film shoot on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday at a luxury hotel in Balaghat Road in Gondia, around 980 km from Mumbai. “The complainant alleged that he passed lewd comments and touched her inappropriately during the film shoot," said Atul Kulkarni, additional superintendent of police, Gondia. The officer added that the actor was produced before a local court and was granted conditional bail.

The police have registered a case under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

The crew member filed a complaint at Ramnagar police station where the actor was taken. The police are likely to record statements of eyewitnesses, to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

Raaz has won popular acclaim, essaying both comic and dark roles with equal felicity. His entry into comedy with films like Dhamaal and the national award-winning Raghu Romeo didn't go unnoticed. Besides this, he has acted in movies like Welcome, Delhi Belly, Dedh Ishqiya, Deewane Huye Paagal, Mumbai Xpress, Bombay To Goa, Love in Nepal, Company and Monsoon Wedding.

This is not Raaz's first run-in with the law. He was detained on charges of allegedly possessing narcotic drugs by Abu Dhabi Police in 2005. The actor had denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.