Actor Ajaz Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody

Mumbai: A court here sent actor Ajaz Khan to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday for allegedly uploading videos promoting communal hatred on a social media platform.

Khan was arrested by the cyber wing of Mumbai police on July 17 and booked under IPC section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion). The actor had posted two videos on a social networking website on July 9.

The first one was regarding an alleged lynching incident in Jharkhand, in which Khan had allegedly asked the members of a particular community to unite and take revenge.

In the second video, the actor was seen mocking the police machinery for lodging an FIR against five youngsters for making an inflammatory video.

On Friday, Khan was produced before a magistrate's court, which sent him to police custody till Saturday. On Saturday, Khan was produced before the magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

The actor's lawyer said they would file a bail plea before the magistrate now.