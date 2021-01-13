Activists complain about traffic and illegal parking in Kalwa

Activists from Kalwa, in Thane, have written to the Traffic Department, highlighting the lack of teams deployed to manage vehicular movement. The letter also speaks about the trouble caused due to the illegal parking at Kalwa station and the level crossing at Kharegaon.

The written complaint was made by the representative of Kalwa-Parsik Passengers Association, Siddesh Desai, recently addressing Thane Traffic Commissioner Balasaheb Patil. "The complaint was made about the congestion in various areas of Kalwa, especially near the level crossing at Kalwa station area. The illegal parking at Gholai Nagar area in Kalwa causes a bottleneck daily during peak hours,” said Desai.

Kalwa station, Gholai Nagar and Indira Nagar see a lot of cases of illegal parking.

"The major reason behind the traffic snarls in Kalwa (East) is the lack of traffic officials to man vehicular movement and illegal parking. Taking advantage of the same, motorists easily violate the rules as per their convenience. Hence, to cover the 5 to 10 minutes distance, it takes over half an hour," said Avinash Narkar, a local from Kalwa.

Taking note of the complaint, instructions were given by Thane Traffic Commissioner Balasaheb Patil to deploy adequate teams in these areas. "Decisions have been made to deploy minimum two traffic officials and towing vans to curb illegal parking in the area," informed traffic officials.