Active cases of COVID-19 reaches 50 in Panvel, two wards record zero infections

PTI

Navi Mumbai: The number of active cases of Covid under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has again reached 50 on May 27. At present, active cases stand at 50 with 5 patients being discharged on May 27.

Active cases in the civic jurisdiction had come down to just 1 in the second week of April. However, in the last fortnight, new cases were detected in Kharghar and other nodes. At present, the Kharghar node has 34 active cases, followed by Kalamboli 7 and 6 cases in Kamothe of Covid. Panvel and Taloja nodes have zero active cases.

The recovery rate under the PMC has reached 98.44 while 1416 people lost their lives due to infections.

Since the outbreak of pandemics, a total of 94,124 cases of Covid were reported of which 92,658 recovered with 98.44 percent.