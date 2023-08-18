'Acharya Atre Enriched Maharashtra With 10 Faces Of Talent': Senior Journalist Shrikant Bojewar In Thane |

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Acharya Prahlad Keshav Atre has organised a series of lectures at Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha in Thane from 13th August. Speaking on the topic 'Personality and thoughts of Acharya Prahlad Keshav Atre' on Thursday the senior journalist Shrikant Bojewar said that, "The one who roamed the world of Marathi literature with his extraordinary writing skills and talent as a teacher, poet, lyricist, comedian, screenwriter, satirist, dramatist, orator, film director, screenwriter, playwright, academic translator, political leader and journalist."

"His performance was unparalleled, his roles were larger than life, the word vast is apt to describe the versatile Acharya Atre. He has enriched Maharashtra with ten faces of talent," Bojewar added.

On this occasion, TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar on behalf of Thanekar welcomed Shrikant Bojewar by giving him books, shawls and his drawings. TMC additional commissioner Prashant Rode along with poet Anupama Ujgare, trustee of Anand Vishwa Gurukul Prof. Pradeep Dhawal, painter Kishore Nadavadekar, public relations officer of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Mahendra Konde, Joshi Bedekar College librarian Narayan Barse, Prabhat Chitra Mandal president Santosh Pathare, senior journalist Sandeep Pradhan, Samarth Sevak Mandal president Chaitanya Sathe and ENT Surgeon Dr.Pradeep Uppal were present.

About Acharya Atre's Life & Times

Acharya Atre's origin is that of a teacher. This field earned him the title of 'Acharya'. After working as a teacher for a few days in Mumbai, he returned to Pune and started working as a headmaster in the school of 'Camp Education Society' at a salary of Rs.35 per month. Later, he completed his Bachelor in Teaching education degree, went to London and did his teacher's diploma. Atre transformation of 'Camp Education Society', 'Agarkar High School' for girls' education was important, but his work in the field of education was limited to Pune.

However, the serial books 'Navyug Vachanmala' written by him for primary school students and 'Arun Vachanmala' for secondary schools are a special 'atre mark' on Marathi language. When he went to London, seeing the serial books there, he realized the value of his books here. On his return, he tried hard to destroy the idea of serial books. After that, for about twenty-five years, the students of Maharashtra were fed on the intellectual dose of 'Navyug Vachanmale'.

By imbibing the thoughts of Shivrampant Paranjpe, Achyutarao Kolhatkar, Vinoba Bhave, Sane Guruji at a young age, it was the students formed by this reading material that maintained the progress of Maharashtra in public life for the next three to four decades. Sane Guruji, Swatantraveer Savarkar, Borkar, Kusumagraj, Shanta Shelke, Mangesh Padgaonkar have written for this book Bojewar mentioned.

Bojewar Speaks On Atre's Comedy Plays

Comedy plays written by Atre are human attitude commentary. He makes people laugh and introspect at any time due to his unique style of comedy, hilarious scenes and dialogues. Comedy dramas like 'Sashtang Namaskar', 'Bhramacha Bhopala', 'Lagnachi Bedi', 'Mooruchi Mavashi', 'Kavadi Chumbak', 'Paracha Kavala', 'Me Uya Aay Aay', 'To Mi Nahich', 'Ghar Vaish', 'Kal' Sansara', 'Jag Kay Oheel', 'Preetisangam', 'Panigrahan' are other plays written by Atre in different genres. In 1935, Atre saw the crowd for his play 'Gharavah' and came up with the word 'housefull' and used it in the advertisement.

Bojewar said, "Atre was introduced to the technique of film writing while writing dialogues for the 1941 films 'Narad Naradi' and 'Thakiche Lagna' directed by Vishram Bedekar; However, he was not very fond of this medium. Baburao Pendharkar tried writing comedies for 'Hans Pictures'; In 1937, Atre wrote the film 'Dharmaveer' and the steps that had been taken temporarily in the film industry were firmly planted. This success was followed by the films 'Brahmachari' and then 'Brandichi Batli' in a way creating 'Atre Chitratriayi' of success. After that, Atre turned to films and took over the reins of direction, instead of taking a commercial subject, he took up a subject like 'Shyamchi Aai', this is his greatness. With the President's Medal won for this film and the subsequent silver medal for the film 'Mahatma' on Mahatma Jyotiba Phule."

His entry into all spheres of achievement was accidental and dramatic; The same happened with journalism. Rashtriya Suvichar Prasarak Mandali's daily 'Lokshakti' has been replaced by the management team, rejecting the responsibility of the previous editorial staff.

