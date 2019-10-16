Acche din for ministers in BJP-Sena govt, wealth increased by Rs 142 cr

Mumbai: The BJP-Shiv Sena government has brought really “Acche Din” (good days) for the ministers in this government. In the last four years, the wealth of the prominent leaders of Fadnavis’ cabinet has increased by a total of Rs 142 crore. The information has been revealed in their affidavit they filed at the time of nomination.

If you look at the affidavits of the 18 candidates who are currently ministers in the Fadnavis government who are contesting on the BJP ticket, their average wealth is seen to have increased by 80 per cent in the last five years. The total wealth of these 18 ministers was Rs.179.80 crore in 2014 and it increased to Rs. 322.50 crore in 2019.

Wealth of Water Resources Minister Babanrao Lonikar has seen the highest increase. The wealth of Lonikar, who is contesting from Partur constituency, has increased by Rs 27.10 crore in last 5 years. Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil’s wealth increased by 26 crores in last 5 years. In 2014, his wealth was Rs.3.02 crore and it increased Rs. 29.03 crore in 2019. The wealth of Pankaja Munde, who is the Minister of Women and Child Development, has increased by Rs. 21.70 crore.

There has also been an increase in the wealth of the Shiv Sena leaders who are in the cabinet of Fanavis. The wealth of Eknath Shinde, Minister of Public Works (Enterprises) has also increased. Shinde, who has a wealth of Rs. 7.50 crore in the year 2014, now has assets worth Rs.11.60 crore.