ACB arrests Kamothe PSI for taking bribes

The Thane unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a police sub-inspector attached to Kamothe police station and a local for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a real estate developer on Tuesday night.

An official from the ACB Thane unit said that the sub-inspector had demanded Rs 10 lakh from a real estate developer for not taking action on a cheating complaint. However, later, he agreed to strike the deal at Rs 1.5 lakh. He has been identified as Rohit Bandgar, 30, posted at the Kamothe police station in Navi Mumbai. The other accused was identified as Nitin Kishore Joshi, 28, who was lesioning the deal.

The developer, instead of giving a bribe, lodged a complaint with the ACB on Monday. Following the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught the official taking the bribe of Rs 50,000, the first installments of Rs 1.5 lakh. “The police sub-inspector was caught accepting the first installment of Rs 50,000 from the complainant in Joshi’s in Kamothe area on Tuesday,” the official said. He added that the official admitted to having demanded the bribe and also accepted Rs 50,000. The ACB arrested Bandgar and Joshi and booked them under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.