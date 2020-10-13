Aarey Waah: The rise of mindlessly woke Instagram protester

I have explained some major arguments and their rebuttals of the case that was argued in the Bombay HC in this blog post . The court dismissed the petition, with these conditions on MMRCL, described in an affidavit dated 25/3/2018.

Open areas shown on the Part Plan shall be kept open and the trees on that land must be conserved permanently. Total 33 ha of land shall be used only for the depot and its allied users only. Commercial users shall not be permitted. Before the depot is developed, all necessary permissions must be obtained. The character of the overall construction shall be such that the underground water table shall not get disturbed. To mitigate the environmental impact to the Aarey Colony, following measures shall be undertaken.

Ground water recharging arrangements to be provided.

Trees be planted as per recommendations of the TC.

Trees above 10 ft height of native variety only to be planted.

Plantation to be undertaken by professional agencies only.

Annual audits of the plantation to be conducted by a third part and report to be displayed on the company website.

MMRCL to maintain these trees for 5 years.

The petition was dismissed by the Bombay HC saying, and I’m quoting, “The project can not suffer on account of general concerns.”

Denying the bully’s veto

The link to the most popular petition on “change.org” is here . I recommend reading this petition and its updates, since around 700,000 people have signed it. To me, some arguments made in the petition and its updates seem unsubstantiated, lacking scientific and/or legal evidence and some even come across as vacuous claims.

The petitioners argued that the authorities had lied to the Japanese collaborator (JICA), saying that the land in question is in the city area and not a forest. This was found to be incorrect. The land is not a statutorily recognized forest, under Forest Conservation Act, 1980 , it is not a part of SGNP. Then they said that the entire metro line itself is a net carbon positive project and that it must be scrapped. Dr. M Chandel of CESE IITB is of the opinion that once the whole metro network is developed and functioning, it will be a net carbon negative system .

The organization, Environmental Justice Atlas is a self-styled “teaching, networking and advocacy resource”. I read a few extremely strange word choices in their article regarding the Aarey issue. This website actually said that they were happy that “many educated young people were ready to risk arrest and detention”. This scares me. The fact that such advocacy groups pride themselves in this is deeply unsettling. What this effectively means is, kids who are young, in the age group of say 18–25, are protesting on streets risking arrests and detention. This goes on their permanent records. When filling a job application, applying for a visa, filing for higher education or obtaining any govt documents, they will have to say that they were arrested for disturbing public order. Do they think that the company they want a job in is going to bother considering them because the arrest on their record was for purely selfless reasons? Those are lives ruined, for all practical purposes.