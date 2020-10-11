Metro car shed to be relocated from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg in Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro 3 car shed will be moved from the eco-sensitive Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg.

"We have withdrawn all cases registered against people who were protesting against the proposed metro car shed in Aarey. The proposed car shed has been shifted from Aarey to Kanjurmarg," CM Uddhav Thackeray said while addressing the state. Thackeray said that an order has been issued for developing of Metro 3 and Metro 6 car shed at Kanjurmarg on the government land.

He said the building which has come up in Aarey forest will be utilised for some other public purpose. "About Rs 100 crore expenditure was incurred for the purpose and it won't go waste," he said.

Thackeray said the government had earlier declared 600 acre of Aarey land as forest but now it has been revised to 800 acre. There will be no infringement on rights of tribals in the Aarey forest, he added. He also said Maharashtra government has withdrawn all cases against protesters who opposed metro car shed at Aarey.

The Maharashtra government in September decided to reserve 600-acre Aarey land near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in suburban Mumbai as a forest and conserve the same.