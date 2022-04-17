AAP’s Navi Mumbai unit stages protest against rising fuel prices

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held agitation against the rising fuel prices for the last three weeks consistently at 5 pm on Saturday at Diva Gaon Circle in Airoli in Navi Mumbai. They also banged metal plates as part of the protest.

AAP claimed that the ever-increasing prices of petrol, diesel and gas and their cascading effect are affecting the budget of common citizens.

The party said that AAP’s Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann fulfilled his election promise and announced free electricity for up to 300 units from 1st July.

The agitation was led by AAP-Navi Mumbai's Airoli team, and for this agitation Navi Mumbai Vice President Preeti Shindekar, Airoli President Mansi Pawar among others were present.

According to the party, the rising prices of all essential commodities have skyrocketed and it has become difficult for common people to meet their household budgets.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 11:10 AM IST