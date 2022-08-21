AAP Navi Mumbai unit condemns action against Delhi Dy CM

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia | ANI

Condemning the raid on Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia by agencies, the Navi Mumbai unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that the central government has been misusing the Central agencies like CBI against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Sisodia.

Praising Sisodia, AAP said that the minister has done revolutionary work in improving Delhi's education system, which has been applauded not only in the country but also across the world.

"Just two days ago, the New York Times published an article about the educational revolution in the capital Delhi. The newspaper praised the advanced education system in the capital Delhi,” said a senior party leader from Navi Mumbai.

"The Kejriwal government has set an example of an ideal government in front of the country by making radical changes in the education and health sectors. But it is difficult for the Modi government, which practices narrow politics, to digest it. That is why Health Minister Satyendar Jain was jailed in a false case and now efforts are being made to trap Sisodia. But due to such efforts, instead of extinguishing the flame of the Aam Aadmi Party's health-education revolution, it is spreading rapidly across India. Common citizens are taking note of this and the hypocrisy of Modi and the government is getting exposed day by day," said another AAP leader.