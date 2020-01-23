Aaditya Thackeray's throwback picture with grandfather Balasaheb is the cutest thing on Internet today

Minister of Tourism and Environment in father Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet, Aaditya Thackeray shared a throwback picture with his grandfather and Shiv Sena founder Balabasheb Thackeray, on his 94th birth anniversary.
In the picture, the little Thackeray is seen sitting on his grandfather's lap, playing with a toy ship, and it is undoubtedly the cutest thing on Internet today.
Twitter and Instagram users loved the throwback picture. "You look more like you granddad than your dad. Genes at work," a user commented. "Already started admiring your work for Maharashtra... Hope you carry forward the legacy," wrote another user.
Here is how Twitter users reacted:
Aaditya who became the first person of his family to contest and win an election from Mumbai's Worli assembly constituency, had also shared a picture seeking blessings from his grandfather.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the founder of Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary.
"Tributes to the great Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. Courageous and indomitable, he never hesitated from raising issues of public welfare. He always remained proud of Indian ethos and values. He continues to inspire millions," Modi tweeted.
Thackeray, who had been an influential figure in Maharashtra, began his professional career as a cartoonist with the English language daily 'The Free Press Journal' in Mumbai, but left it in 1960 to form his own political weekly 'Marmik'.
His political philosophy was largely shaped by his father Keshav Sitaram Thackeray, a leading figure in the Samyukta Maharashtra (United Maharashtra) movement, which advocated the creation of a separate semantic state.
Through Marmik, Thackeray campaigned against the growing influence of non-Marathis in Mumbai. In 1966, Thackeray formed the Shiv Sena party to fight for the interests of Maharashtrians in Mumbai's political and professional landscape.
Thackeray died in Mumbai in 2012 due to cardiac arrest.
(With inputs from ANI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)