Aaditya Thackeray reacts to Sainiks' violence, asks them to 'ignore trolls'

Aaditya Thackeray has broken his silence on the reports of a Wadala resident being thrashed by Shiv Sena workers on Sunday for posting "objectionable" social media post against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The resident, identified as Hiramai Tiwari, was beaten up by 30 people for posting that Maharashtra CM’s comparison of the Jamia Millia incident with Jallianwala Bagh was wrong.

"On December 19, I posted that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's comparison of Jamia Millia incident with Jallianwala Bagh was wrong. After that 25-30 people thrashed me and tonsured my head," Hiramai Tiwari told ANI.