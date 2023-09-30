Aaditya Thackeray Questions Authenticity of 'Wagh Nakh' from London, Criticises Ministers' Foreign Tours

Aaditya Thackeray Questions Authenticity of 'Wagh Nahk' from London, Criticises Ministers' Foreign Tours | BL SONI/ FPJ

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray raised questions on Saturday about the authenticity of the 'Wagh Nakh' (Tiger Claw) to be brought in from London.

"Do they really belong to Shivaji or are they just from that era?" Thackeray asked while questioning the foreign tours of ministers.

"The website of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London says that the 'Wagh Nakh' belonged to James Grant Duff (1789-1858), an officer of the East India Company who was appointed Resident (political agent) of the Satara State in 1818. The officer had claimed that the weapon belonged to Shivaji Maharaj, but the museum has stated that there is no evidence to support the claim. I appeal to the government to come clean on this issue as it is linked to the emotions of millions of people. I urge the government not to play with the emotions of the people," Thackeray said at a press conference.

Aditya Thackeray expresses satisfaction over CM's tour cancellation

Thackeray also expressed satisfaction over the cancellation of the CM's Europe tour after his tweet.

"Foreign trips are in fashion for the illegal regime in Maharashtra. Spending public money with no outcomes for the state has been the norm for these holidays of ministers and officials in the Mindhe-BJP Regime of Maharashtra," Thackeray said in a tweet after his press conference at his residence Matoshree.

"When questioned, the illegal CM and the speaker have canceled their tours (holidays) this week," he added.

"Last week, the illegal CM was supposed to visit Germany and the UK for a holiday, disguised as an official government tour with a large delegation. After I asked for details of the tour on social media - about investors he would meet or places he would visit - his office canceled the tour within 30 minutes of my social media post. Similarly, for the past two days, I have questioned on social media about the irony of the Speaker, Rahul Narvekar, visiting the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference while delaying and denying justice to Maharashtra’s parliamentary democratic principles. He had to cancel the tour," Thackeray said.

He also criticised DCM Devendra Fadnavis over his Japan tour.

Questions on DCM's Japan visit

"The DCM visited Japan on the invitation of the Government of Japan, as stated in the GR. Surprisingly, even with an invitation from the government, the 5-day trip was sponsored by the MIDC. Interestingly, MIDC has given post facto approval for the expenses on travel and stay, which ideally should be borne by the host if there is an official invitation. Moreover, the GR states that a detailed report should be filed by the delegation within one month of arrival, i.e., by August 25th. It's been more than a month now, and we haven't seen any detailed report or outcomes apart from an honorary doctorate given to the DCM. Why does MIDC have to bear the expenses of a trip to receive an honorary degree?" Thackeray asked.

While criticizing the proposed tour of the Industries Minister Uday Samant, Aaditya Thackeray said, "Now another trip has been approved, that of the Industries Minister to the UK, Switzerland, and Germany. In the UK, he is supposed to attend a 'round table conference,' but nobody has any details of who will attend this conference. Then he will attend a conference/meeting on 'artificial intelligence.' In Switzerland, he is going to visit Davos for an inspection tour. Funnily, nobody from the World Economic Forum is in Davos. It’s a regular town, and the WEF happens in January! While he isn't even the guardian minister of Davos, what is he going to inspect there?"

"This has to be canceled, as the Davos inspection tour has nothing to do with the WEF meeting in January. This is a nonsensical holiday," Thackeray said.

He also demanded that people should be informed about the outcomes of the 5-day Russia tour of the speaker, the 12-day Europe tour of the Deputy Chairperson along with a delegation of 49 people, and the Australia tour of CM Gram Sadak Yojana officials between August 13 and 27.

"I have no personal issues with them. If any of them wishes to go for a holiday, they should, but not with taxpayer money," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader concluded.

