Mumbai: Affected Fishermen From Aaditya Thackeray's Constituency Ignored Since 2018; CM Shinde Gave Them Justice, Says Kiran Pawaskar

Slamming the Thackerays for neglecting Mumbaikars despite holding control over the BMC for more than two decades, Kiran Pawaskar, the Secretary and Spokesperson of Shiv Sena, stated that true justice for Mumbaikars is only now being realized under Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's leadership.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Shinde disbursed compensation to the fishermen of Worli Koliwada who have been adversely affected by the Mumbai coastal road project since 2018. Over 500 fishermen from this area have been impacted by the project. "These individuals hail from Aaditya Thackeray's constituency. Instead of assisting them, he spends his time levelling allegations against the CM daily. Despite this, the CM remains resolute, ignoring the criticism and delivering justice to the public, as demonstrated in this instance," Pawaskar remarked.

He continued, "This community has been grappling with issues since 2018, yet no previous Chief Minister stepped forward to offer them their due compensation. The Thackerays have labelled CM Shinde as unconstitutional. Today, it's clear to everyone who truly respects the constitution and serves the public."

Pawaskar cited another example of how Uddhav Thackeray who claims his ownership of Mumbai has never worked for the people of the city.

"Even though the Thackerays controlled the BMC for more than two decades, it was CM Shinde who approved the implementation of the 7th pay commission for BMC school teachers. After this hike, teacher salaries will rise by Rs 13,000 to Rs 28,000. These educators have been clamouring for the 7th pay commission since 2017. What prevented the Thackerays from addressing their concerns?"

Pawaskar emphasized the contrast in leadership, stating that while the Sena UBT leaders are preoccupied with criticism and slinging mud at the CM, Shinde has consistently responded through actions that benefit the people. "Each year in the name of monsoon preparedness the Sena UBT leaders only indulged in corruption and had turned Mumbai into Tumbai (a flooded city), but this year despite the heavy rains Mumbai did not flood even a single day. Such transformative changes speak to the calibre of CM Shinde. He has also started work on giving the city better infrastructure, including pothole-free roads ."

He said that the ongoing inquiries against those who looted the BMC coffers even during the pandemic will soon result in action. "It is a matter of shame that the Mayor of the city has been charged under section 420 in two cases. The people of Mumbai will soon be presented with a clear picture of the action taken against those who indulged in corruption," said Pawaskar.

