Rishi Sunak Asked Me 'How's UT?': CM Eknath Shinde's Jibe At Former Boss (Watch)

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, on Tuesday warned that if his political rival, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, persisted in ridiculing him, he would begin disclosing information about him. Shinde made these remarks while speaking to a crowd in Pachora taluka, Jalgaon, during a "government at your doorstep" event.

He used his recent encounter with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the G-20 Summit dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on September 9 in Delhi to take a jibe at his "political adversary."

"Sunak asked me how UT was. When I enquired why he was asking me about UT, Sunak told me that UT visits London every year, makes properties and has a cozy stay during his visits (there)," CM Shinde said, and then went on to ask the crowd if they knew who UT was.

Uddhav had mocked Shinde's picture with Sunak

Earlier on September 10, Uddhav Thackeray had addressed a public rally in Jalgaon and mocked Shinde over a picture of him with British PM Rishi Sunak during the G20 dinner which he had posted on social media. "What did the duo say to each other and in what language?" Thackeray had asked.

CM Shinde, narrating hi conversation with Sunak, said, "I complimented Indian-origin Sunak for becoming the PM of Britain. My political adversary is making such remarks out of jealousy. Do not provoke me to reveal certain things that will force you to take Patankar Kadha (an ayurvedic medicine meant for stomach ailments)."

The chief minister remarked that his political adversary "appears to have become mentally unstable following his loss of power." He added, "It seems like my government may need to initiate a 'doctor at your doorstep' initiative to assist individuals in such a state."

