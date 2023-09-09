Rajasthan: Sacked From Ashok Gehlot’s Cabinet, Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena

ANI

Jaipur: The Sacked minister and Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha, who had launched a front against the Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan over the issue of crime against women and later over a Lal Diary, on Saturday joined Shinde faction, Shiv Sena.

He joined the party in his native village Gudha in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and has been given the responsibility of coordinator of the party in the state.

CM Shinde was invited to the birthday celebration of Gudha's son which turned into the party joining ceremony of Rajendra Gudha. Shinde welcomed Gudha into the party by dressing him in Shiv Sena's scarf.

Shinde attacks Gehlot

On this occasion, Shinde targeted Ashok Gehlot and said that a year ago Gehlot had said he was Chief Minister because of Rajendra Gudha and then Gudha was dismissed.

"The public will answer for what Gehlot did. Is it a crime to tell the truth? Gudha raised his voice about law and order and atrocities against women in Rajasthan and stood with the truth. We welcome Rajendra Gudha in Shiv Sena,” said Shinde.

On the question of contesting elections in Rajasthan Shinde said the party will decide the candidates on the demand of the public.

Gudha was elected on the ticket of BSP and later joined Congress. He was made minister of state for panchayat raj and army personnel welfare. Once Gudha was known to be a loyalist of Gehlot but last year, he joined the dissident Sachin Pilot faction and argetargetingrnmentginn at the last assembly session, he voiced against the crime against women in the state and was sacked by Gehlot after this incident.

Gudha's 'Lal Diary'

Then he made headlines with a so-called Lal Diary and claimed that this Diary had details of illegal financial transactions made by Gehlot and his close ones during the political crisis of the Gehlot government and the elections of the Rajasthan Cricket Association. He even released three pages of this diary in the media but later on kept quiet.

Gudha's joining has created an interesting political situation on the assembly seat of Gudha as he and Bjp were always in a direct fight on this seat. Now it will be interesting to see whether the Bjp goes in alliance with Shiv Sena on this as they are in Maharashtra.

The former MLA of BJP from Udaipurwati (the assembly seat of Gudha) Shubhkaran Choudhary rejected the possibility of any alliance with Shiv Sena in Rajasthan or leaving this seat for Gudha. “No possibility of any alliance in Rajasthan. Rajendra Gudha has made derogatory remarks for our leaders earlier and we can not forgive him for this,” said Choudhary.

