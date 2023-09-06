 Rajasthan: Sacked Minister Rajendra Gudha May Join Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde Camp
Gudha was sacked from the cabinet after his comment in the assembly on crime against women in Rajasthan

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
Screengrab of a video showing sacked Congress minister Rajendra Gudha holding the red diary. | ANI

Jaipur: The sacked minister of Ashok Gehlot cabinet, Rajendra Gudha may join Shiv Sena Shinde party. It was hinted by Gudha himself who has invited Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to the birthday celebration of his son on September 9th.

Though Gudha refused to comment on his joining the new party and said at present I am Congress MLA but yes Eknath Shinde is coming to my constituency on my son's birthday celebration.'

Gudha was sacked from the cabinet after his comment in the assembly on crime against women in Rajasthan. Later Gudha came up with a Red Diary claiming to have irregular financial transactions by Ashok Gehlot's close aide Dharmendra Rathod.

