What's In The Red Diary? Sacked Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha Claims It Can Lead To CM Gehlot's Ouster

Sacked Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha has claimed that he had a red diary of "secrets" which can cause major issues in the state government and also poses a threat to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Days after his sacking as a Minister, Congress MLA Gudha was suspended from the State Assembly for the ruckus he created over the red diary on Monday.

Ugly scenes were witnessed in the House as Gudha raised the issue of the red diary. He was later suspended for "unruly behaviour" along with BJP MLA Madan Dilawar.

Gudha said he was "dragged outside the Rajasthan assembly" and broke down on camera saying that he was "punched" by Congress leaders inside the assembly.

"I wanted to present my red diary to the Chairman of the House, but he did not allow me to speak in the Assembly.

"Around 50 people attacked me, punched me, kicked me and Congress leaders dragged me out of the Assembly.

"The Chairman of the Rajasthan Assembly did not even allow me to speak. There were allegations against me that I am with BJP. I want to know, what is my fault?," he said while breaking down on camera.

The Red Diary of 'secrets'?

All this was due to the alleged red diary that he claims contains records of alleged financial wrongdoings that has taken place under CM Ashok Gehlot.

Gudha said that he had raised the diary and wanted to make revelations regarding the corruption that has taken place in Rajasthan. He alleged that corruption worth "Rs 100 to 500 crore" took place in the state.

“The diary is written by Dharmendra Rathore. It has the name of Ashok Gehlot and his son. It has details of financial transactions, the money given to MLAs. The money was Rs 2-5 crore, not in lakhs," he said, according to news agency PTI.

"I am not talking about small amount, corruption to the tune of Rs 100, 200, 300 500 crore has been done in Rajasthan."

The former MoS also revealed that Congress MLAs "snatched" the diary from him but he managed to retain a part of it.

