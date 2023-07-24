 Rajasthan Assembly Drama: Sacked Minister Breaks Down On Camera, Says '50 People Punched Him, Cong Leaders Dragged Him Out Of Assembly'
Congress leader Rajendra Guda claimed that he is in possession of a "red diary" or a book which has details of alleged corruption activities carried out by Gehlot ministers and other party leaders.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rajendra Guda broke down while speaking outside assembly | ANI

Days after he was sacked as Rajasthan minister for his remarks against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while speaking on the matter of crime against women in Manipur, Congress MLA Rajendra Guda was "dragged outside the Rajasthan assembly" on Monday (July 24) and broke down on camera saying that he was "punched" by Congress leaders inside the assembly. Guda said that he has a "red diary" or a book that has records of alleged financial wrongdoings that has taken place under CM Ashok Gehlot. Guda said that he had raised the diary and wanted to make revelations regarding the corruption that has taken place in Rajasthan. He alleged that corruption worth "Rs 100 to 500 crore" took place in the state.

article-image

Watch: Rajendra Guda broke down while speaking to the press outside the Rajasthan assembly.

Serious allegations of corruption

Rajendra Guda, speaking to the press outside the assembly, levelled massive corruption allegations on Ashok Gehlot led goverment in Rajasthan. "I am not talking about small amount, corruption to the tune of Rs 100, 200, 300 500 crore has been done in Rajasthan," said Guda.

Red diary

Guda claimed that he is in possession of a "red diary" or a book which has mention of corruption activities by Gehlot ministers and other party leaders. He claimed that it was while he wanted to reveal some details about alleged corruption activities mentioned in the diary, when he was beaten up and punched inside the assembly.

BJP takes up issue

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that it was "shameful" the way Congress beat up its own senior leader Rajendra Guda in the assembly. Emphasising on the red diary or book containing details of corruption by Congress leaders as claimed by Guda, Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Rajendra Singh Rathore said that the BJP wants to know the names involved in corruption and that it would protest against the Congress government in the state.

