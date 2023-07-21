Rajasthan: CM Gehlot Sacks Minister After His 'Failed To Protect Women In State' Comment In Assembly

Twitter

Taking a strong decision, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sacked Minister of State for Military Welfare Rajendra Gudha from the council of ministers. Gehlot had sent a recommendation in this regard to Governor Kalraj Mishra, which was accepted by the Governor. In the current tenure of Ashok Gehlot, this is the second time when a minister has been sacked after the ministers were removed during the rebellion against the government in July 2020.

The immediate reason for sacking Rajendra Gudha is believed to be the statement made by him in the state Assembly on Friday, in which he said that the state government has failed on the issue of women's atrocities, and it should introspect rather than accusing the Bjp for whatever happened in Manipur.

Gudha made this statement in the legislative assembly on Friday when the Congress MLAs were protesting against BJP on the issue of Manipur. In the middle of this Rajendra Gudha stood up and said, “We should accept this and it is a fact that we have failed in women's safety in Rajasthan. The way women atrocities have increased in Rajasthan, we should introspect.”

Notably, Rajendra Gudha is one of the six MLAs who won the election on the BSP ticket but later on joined the Congress. He kept calling Gehlot his only leader for a long time and was inducted into the council of ministers in November 2021, although he was not happy with the portfolios given to him. For the last few months, he joined the Sachin Pilot camp and was openly speaking against the government and ministers.

