92 Pakistan migrants granted Indian citizenship

A total of 92 people, who had migrated to India from Pakistan, on Thursday were finally granted Indian citizenship certificates at the Thane collectorate. These people received the certificates at the hands of Collector Rajesh Narvekar in the presence of additional collector Vaidehi Ranade, resident deputy collector Sudam Pardeshi and deputy collector Revati Gaikar.

Speaking at the occasion, Narvekar said, "It is a matter of pride that you are getting the citizenship of the world's largest democracy that is India. The entire process of issuing citizenship certificates was carried out easily by the system and the citizenship certificate has given you the identity of an Indian. I also appeal to you all to be honest and committed to the country as per the oath taken by you all."

In order to make the process of providing the citizenship certificates more convenient, four camps have been organised at the Collectorate. From 2018 till date, the Thane District Collector's Office has distributed citizenship certificates to 271 people.

As per the gazette no 3022 of the Home Ministry dated December 23 of 2016, the states of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi have the powers to grant citizenship under the Indian Citizenship Act, 1955. Also, 16 district magistrates, including those in Mumbai city and Suburbs, Thane, Pune and Nagpur, are authorised to issue certificates.

The process of granting citizenship starts with the background checks from the police and intelligence department. After their nods, the applicant is given an oath of allegiance at the district collector's office followed by an acceptance letter.

Citizenship certificate is then issued after completion of required documents in the acceptance letter.

Thane Collectorate has set up four camps for taking applications for Indian citizenship