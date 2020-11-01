900 CCTVs to keep a vigil on Kalyan-Dombivli

Thane: The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), under Smart City Mission, to soon install around 900 closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) covering every major spot of each ward. These cameras, which will be linked to both local police stations and ward offices, will help keep a watch on the public activities. At present, 150 CCTVs have been installed of which 50 have been linked to KDMC's command control room.

"The KDMC has recently introduced command and control room with a dedicated team of experts to monitor the installed CCTV cameras across the city. The process of installing 900 cameras has been undertaken by the corporation under the Smart City Mission, following the directions of KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi. So far 150 cameras have been installed, while the remaining CCTVs are likely to be installed by this year-end," said a senior official from KDMC.

According to the official, besides the cameras being linked to KDMC's command and control room, it will also be linked to DCP's administrative office.

"The space has already allotted to set up the CCTV control room linked to DCP's office. It will be soon introduced once it is handed over to the department concerned. Besides, every ward office and police station in KDMC limits will be installed with viewing stations, which will be linked to the CCTVs installed under particular ward or limits of respective police stations," said Tarun Juneja, executive engineer, special projects, KDMC.

Besides the CCTVS, the KDMC has also undertaken the process of installing traffic signals at the main junctions of the twin city.

"Total 20 spots have been listed to install the signals with the adaptive traffic control system in KDMC limits. Out of these, signals at 5 spots, which include Aadharwadi, Khadakpada, Sandeep Hotel, Premauto at Kalyan (west) and Chakkinaka at Kalyan (East), have been installed so far. While other remaining spots will soon be installed with the signals," added KDMC official.

"The projects of installing both signals and CCTVs are under the Smart City Mission. These equipment purchased from a Japan-based company which will take care of the maintenance of both cameras and signals for the next 5 years," informed Juneja.