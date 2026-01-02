 New Year Crackdown Pays Off As Mumbai Records 37% Fall In Drunk-Driving Cases
New Year Crackdown Pays Off As Mumbai Records 37% Fall In Drunk-Driving Cases

Mumbai recorded fewer drunk-driving cases on New Year’s Eve as compared to similar enforcement drives in 2023 and 2024, police said. A special overnight crackdown involving heavy deployment across major roads led to 211 motorists being booked, alongside action for other traffic violations, as the city ushered in 2026 under heightened security.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 10:17 AM IST
article-image
Police Nakabandi on New year eve at Malabar Hill in Mumbai | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai police registered 211 drunk-driving cases on the eve of the New Year, a figure lower than similar enforcement actions carried out in previous years, a senior police official said on Thursday.

Comparison With Previous Years

On the eve of 2024, a total of 283 drunk-driving cases were recorded, while 333 cases were registered on the eve of 2025, the official pointed out.

Large-Scale Traffic Police Deployment

The special drive by the traffic police began late Wednesday evening as the city geared up to welcome 2026. More than 1,700 police personnel were deployed across main and arterial roads, with barricades installed at key junctions and entry points.

Multiple Traffic Violations Penalised

“A total of 211 drivers were held in the special drunk-driving action, which continued till Thursday morning. Action was also taken against motorists for other traffic violations, including riding without helmets, signal jumping, using mobile phones while driving, and wrong-side driving,” the official said.

Fines Cross Rs 1.31 Crore

The police collected fines totalling Rs 1.31 crore during the enforcement drive. Heavy police deployment was maintained at major roads, city entry points, and areas frequented by revellers, officials said.

Commissioner Reviews Security Arrangements

Mumbai police said Commissioner Deven Bharti visited Marine Drive and Girgaon Chowpatty on Wednesday evening to review New Year security arrangements. He also inspected the police control room to assess city-wide security and monitor developments during the celebrations, the police said in a post on X.

