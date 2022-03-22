9-year-old boy, who boarded train from Nashik to use washroom and reached Kalyan, reunited with family

The Child Protection Unit of Thane crime branch has reunited a 9-year-old boy from Nashik with his family. The police said the boy boarded an express local at Nashik road railway station to use the toilet and as the train started he reached to Kalyan railway station.

The police said the boy was identified as Manoj Shankar Jadhav alias Vakade. He was found crying at Kalyan railway station. "With the help of alert citizens and police he was admitted to the children's home in Ulhasnagar," said a police officer from the CPU.

The Child Protection Unit officials under the guidance of Priti Chavan, assistant police inspector, CPU reached the children's home to help the missing kid. With the help of Santosh Khopade, the commanding officer and other staff found Manoj. They said Manoj is based from Nashik and is not able to describe the proper address," added Chavan.

The CPU officials inquired about Manoj to get details and found that he stays near a food shop and a public toilet near Nashik Railway station. It was found that he is a resident of Gulabwadi in Nashik road. "By contacting the local police station of the area and we found that he stays in the jurisdiction of Nashik road police station. After coordinating with the local police we gathered details of his parents. His father Shankar Tanaji Jadhav has already died. So we contacted her mother Kalpana Tanaji Jadhav alias Vakade. We shared details to get confirmation from his mother who claims that they were searching for him for a day and haven't approached the police," she added.

Chavan further added, "The boy claims that he was collecting wooden sticks and pieces near Nashik road railway station along with his friends. After seeing an express mail train nearby, he decided to use the washroom. After using the washroom when he came out he saw that the train was already started. It directly stopped at Kalyan railway station, where he got down," added Chavan.

Officials from the CPU produced him in front of the Child Welfare committee officials and reunited him with family on Tuesday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 06:43 PM IST