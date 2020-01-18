80,000 protest against CAA in Bhiwandi

Thane: More than 80,000 people gathered to protest against CAA, NRC and NPR at the Parshuram Taware Stadium Dhobi Talaw in Bhiwandi on Saturday.

Bhiwandi witnessed a huge turnout of protesters, shouting slogans against the Centre over the CAA.

Most of the protesting attendees in the statdium were either students, professionals or powerloom workers from different fields. A few people associated with different organisations also registered their protest against the citizenship law.

The protest, organised by Savidhan Sanvidan Bachav Sangarsh Samiti, reported people carrying the tricoulour with placards against CAA and NRC and shouted slogans.

Activist Umar Khalid, former High Court judge BG Kolse Patil, and Yogendra Yadav and Maharashtra cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad were among the speakers on Saturday.

Jitendra Awhad, the Maharashtra cabinet minister, said, “We also oppose this Act in Maharashtra, as in states such as Kerala and Punjab. We have discussed about it with NCP chief Sharad Pawar also.”

Yogendra Yadav, the activist and Swaraj Abhiyan party president, said, “The Act, if implemented, will encourage discrimination of owner against tenant. In NPR, if government officials come to you seeking details about your family, then don’t give the details of your members.”