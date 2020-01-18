Posts of CLP, oppn leader should be held by one person: Sidda

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said in his personal opinion, the post of Congress Legislature Party leader and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka should not be separated, and should be held by one person.

His statement comes amid reports that the Congress high command was weighing on options including appointing a new CLP leader while continuing with Siddaramaiah as opposition leader.

Siddaramaiah, who had till last month held both the posts, resignedas the CLP leader on December 9 after the party's poor performance in the assembly bypolls.

However, his resignation has not yet been accepted.

"In my personal opinion, CLP leader and leader of opposition should be together (with one person)...have they (posts) ever been separate in Karnataka?" Siddaramaiah told reporters here in response to a question.

When it was pointed out that there has been such precedence in the Congress Maharashtraunit with both posts separate, he said "Political situation in Maharashtra may be different, the situation here is different, why do you compare with Maharashtra?"

"In my personal opinion, both positions should be together, no split, no separation..," he said.

"When Chief Minister is holding 18 departments with him, the media does not question him about delay in cabinet expansion, but questions us about filling vacant party posts," Siddaramaiah remarked.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah is wary over separating the two posts, reducing his clout in the party, and hence his confidants want their leader to continue as both CLP and opposition leader.