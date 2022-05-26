8 years of Modi misrule: NCP on govt's 8th anniversary

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi | (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

NCP, which shares power with Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra, on Thursday targeted the Modi government as it completed eight years in office.

"The country is reminded again and again of the eight failures of the BJP Government including rising Inflation, high unemployment, suppression of democracy, failure to safeguard national security, hate politics, historic fall of the rupee, economic collapse and erosion of social fabric," said state NCP chief spokesman Mahesh Tapase.

In these 8 Years of MODI MISRULE the country has lost a lot, said Tapase.

RSS ideology has ruined the communal harmony in the country. Religion and ethnicity are ruling over science and equality, claimed Tapase.