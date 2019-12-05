6-year-old sodomised by stranger in Jogeshwari's public washroom, police hunt for the accused

A six-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in a public washroom in Jogeshwari on December 2.

According to a Mid Day report, the minor’s grandfather was worried after the boy didn’t return home from his classes. The grandfather informed the minor’s father who then started searching for the boy.

The minor was found by a property-agent Zainab Alias Rehana. Zainab told Mid Day that she saw the boy walking disorientedly while being covered in urine and faeces. She realised that the boy was being looked for and took him to the man who had been asking about him.

According to an officer from Oshiwara police station, the boy informed that an unknown man entered the public washroom and locked the door before sexually abusing him. The minor had lost consciousness and woke up in the evening.

The minor was taken to R. N Cooper hospital for examination where the sexual abuse was confirmed.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and rounded up 50 suspects. The minor was shown pictures of the suspects but he hasn’t recognised the accused yet. The police has also obtained a sketch of the accused based on the information providede by the victim.