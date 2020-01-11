5hr mega block on CR tomorrow, none on WR

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) has planned a five-hour mega block on its Main and Harbour lines on Sunday to carry out maintenance work. The block will be between Matunga and Mulund railway stations on the Main line. During this period, there will be no Up and Down slow services between Panvel and Vashi on the Harbour line. However, there will be no jumbo block on the Western Railway (WR).

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer (CPRO), CR said, “Slow trains leaving Matunga from 10.59am to 3.45pm will be diverted to the fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations and will halt at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund. They will being re-diverted to the slow line at Mulund.”

“Slow trains will not halt at Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg and Nahur during this time. Passengers at these stations can travel via Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Mulund. Between 11.24am and 3.26pm, fast trains from Thane will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations, in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive at destinations 15 minutes behind their schedule,” he informed.

“Fast/semi-fast trains leaving the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) between 10.49am and 3.21pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations, in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive at destinations 20 minutes behind schedule. All slow services leaving/arriving at CSMT between 11am and 5pm will arrive at their destinations 10 minutes behind schedule,” he said.

On the Harbour line, the maintenance block will be between 11.30am and 4pm, between Panvel-Vashi on both, the Up and Down slow corridors. Special trains will run between CSMT and Vashi and Panvel and Kurla (Platform No. 8), during this period.

Harbour line passengers can travel by the Main line and Western Railway, from 10am to 6pm during the block period.

“Up Harbour line services towards CSMT, leaving Panvel between 11.06am and 4.01pm and Down services to Panvel/Belapur, leaving CSMT between 10.03am and 3.16pm will remain suspended,” said Sutar.

“Up Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane, leaving Panvel from 10.12am to 3.53pm and Down services from Thane to Panvel, leaving Thane between 11.14am and 3.20pm will remain suspended,” he added.

Trans-Harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period. On the fourth corridor (Belapur-Seawoods-Uran line), Down Harbour line services to Kharkopar, leaving Belapur between 11.02am and 3.32pm and Up Harbour line services to Belapur/Nerul, leaving Kharkopar from 11.30am to 4.16pm will remain suspended. Panvel-Andheri services will remain cancelled during the block.