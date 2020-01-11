Time for Fadnavis to get a new astrologer : Thorat

Mumbai: Taking a jibe at former chief minister and Leader of Opposition of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis, state Revenue Minister and senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday stated it's time for Fadnavis to get a new astrologer.

“Devendra Fadnavis before the elections stated BJP will win more than 220 seats, then he said there is no way, Congress-Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) can't last for more than six months. He has been wrong with all his predictions it seems he needs a good astrologer now,” said Thorat.

The revenue minister further stated he informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that he didn't want to become guardian minister of Kalhapur.

“We got 11 guardian minister posts in the power sharing agreement with the NCP and the Shiv Sena. I have other responsibilities. I had already declared that I do not wish to be a guardian minister. I have told it to CM," he said.