57-yr-old police constable succumbs to COVID-19

A 57-year-old head constable attached to the RAK Marg police station became the latest casualty from the city police to succumb to the infection.

Balnath Ghoderao a resident of Chembur died on Tuesday morning taking the death toll of the Mumbai police to 58. According to the police, the constable was on leave after the city police decided to rest their personnel above 55 years of age. However, Ghoderao used to visit police station. On July 26, Ghoderao was tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to Kasturba hospital where he breathed his last on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife, son and a daughter.