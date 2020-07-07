55-year-old corona patient hangs self in Pune

Pune: A 55-year-old coronavirus positive man on Monday allegedly committed suicide in an educational institute hostel being used as a COVID care centre in Pune, police said.

The man was found hanging from the ceiling at around 11am by his son and two others who shared the room and had stepped out to have breakfast within the facility, a Kondhwa police station official said.

"His son and the two other patients in the room have said the man was stressed due to the infection. He and his son were admitted there two days ago. No suicide note has been found. We registered an accidental death case and are probing further," he informed.