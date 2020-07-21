503 Covid positive moms-to-be, 503 babies, all safe; feat elicits international acclaim for Nair hospital doctors

It's time for a positively pregnant pause - the city's first dedicated Covid hospital, the civic-run BYL Nair Hospital has a scorecard that has won it international acclaim - 503 Covid-positive mothers-to-be delivered 503 babies @zero mortality. The feat has been noted in the forthcoming issue of The International Journal of Gynecology and Obstetrics of FIGO (International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics).
The civic-run hospital, which took in corona-positive pregnant women in April, has successfully delivered 503 babies so far, informed Gynaecologist Dr Neeraj Mahajan, the nodal incharge for the centre for Covid-positive mothers. What makes this a doubly positive successful feat for the hospital is the zero it has scored in terms of maternal and neonatal mortality rates and has brought the hospital doctors international recognition. Their work model on the care of Covid-positive pregnant women at childbirth will serve as a model that will be followed worldwide, Dr Mahajan said.
"The International Journal of Gynecology and Obstetrics of FIGO (International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics) has taken note of the stupendous efforts of the Nair hospital doctors at this critical time and has said their work will serve as a standard for hospitals across the world -- how to take care of Covid-positive pregnant women at the time of childbirth," said Mahajan.
Of the 503 babies delivered in Nair, 436 have already gone home with their mothers, having been found in good health. There were 191 Covid-positive mothers who delivered through Caesarean section. Mahajan explained, "Performing deliveries while clad in PPE suits is a challenging task, as C-sections take hours. Even normal deliveries can take time, as many a time, the mother-to-be is in labour for around 24 hours or so. It is not as if they go into the labour room and the delivery takes place. Despite the risk of Covid, our doctors delivered this remarkable achievement."
As for the international recognition, Mahajan said, "We are glad my research paper has been accepted by the IJGO and is currently in printing. It will soon be available for the use of hospitals worldwide."
There were 11 newborns who contracted the infection but tested negative after two-three days and no baby lives were lost to Covid.
Asked about how Covid-positive mothers were allowed to breastfeed their babies, Dr Mahajan said, "The World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines say that breastfeeding for the first six months is best for babies and we followed this. Breastfeeding does not spread coronavirus. The only requirement was for mothers to have minimum contact with their babies once they were done with the feeding. Before nursing their babies, mothers were asked to follow proper hygiene - use hand sanitiser and wear masks." Further, the babies were allowed to share beds with their mothers, added Mahajan.
