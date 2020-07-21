503 Covid positive moms-to-be, 503 babies, all safe; feat elicits international acclaim for Nair hospital doctors

Of the 503 babies delivered in Nair, 436 have already gone home with their mothers, having been found in good health. There were 191 Covid-positive mothers who delivered through Caesarean section. Mahajan explained, "Performing deliveries while clad in PPE suits is a challenging task, as C-sections take hours. Even normal deliveries can take time, as many a time, the mother-to-be is in labour for around 24 hours or so. It is not as if they go into the labour room and the delivery takes place. Despite the risk of Covid, our doctors delivered this remarkable achievement."

As for the international recognition, Mahajan said, "We are glad my research paper has been accepted by the IJGO and is currently in printing. It will soon be available for the use of hospitals worldwide."

There were 11 newborns who contracted the infection but tested negative after two-three days and no baby lives were lost to Covid.

Asked about how Covid-positive mothers were allowed to breastfeed their babies, Dr Mahajan said, "The World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines say that breastfeeding for the first six months is best for babies and we followed this. Breastfeeding does not spread coronavirus. The only requirement was for mothers to have minimum contact with their babies once they were done with the feeding. Before nursing their babies, mothers were asked to follow proper hygiene - use hand sanitiser and wear masks." Further, the babies were allowed to share beds with their mothers, added Mahajan.