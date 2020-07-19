Bhopal: Man kills self as married daughter elopes with cousin

BHOPAL: A 39-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself on Saturday as his married daughter allegedly eloped with his nephew. The deceased Shivcharan Singh (name changed) was a resident of Sehore. His brother Amar Singh lives in Eitkhedi area of Bhopal.

Shivcharan’s daughter had eloped within Amar’s son. The girl was married and Shivcharan wanted her to return to her in-law’s house. He had come from Sehore to Bhopal with his family to meet Amar. He asked him to contact his son and asked him to return with his daughter.

Amar expressed ignorance about their whereabouts. The man felt depressed and warned Amar that he will end his life as his daughter has brought a bad name to him. He left his house on Saturday at 10.30 am. Amar tried to search him but he could not be found.