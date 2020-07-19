Bhopal: Man kills self as married daughter elopes with cousin

BHOPAL: A 39-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself on Saturday as his married daughter allegedly eloped with his nephew. The deceased Shivcharan Singh (name changed) was a resident of Sehore. His brother Amar Singh lives in Eitkhedi area of Bhopal.
Shivcharan’s daughter had eloped within Amar’s son. The girl was married and Shivcharan wanted her to return to her in-law’s house. He had come from Sehore to Bhopal with his family to meet Amar. He asked him to contact his son and asked him to return with his daughter.
Amar expressed ignorance about their whereabouts. The man felt depressed and warned Amar that he will end his life as his daughter has brought a bad name to him. He left his house on Saturday at 10.30 am. Amar tried to search him but he could not be found.
Amar then informed Eitkhedi police that his brother Shivcharan has left home and was saying that he will commit suicide. It was at 7.30 pm that Eitkhedi police received information about a body hanging near Anjani Dham temple. The temple’s priest informed the cops about it and a police team reached there. They brought the body down and it appeared that suicide was committed few hours back.
Police later established the identity and informed family of Shivcharan, his brother Amar Singh, Shivcharan’s wife and son who also identified him. The body was sent for post mortem and a case was registered.
