Madhya Pradesh: Minister Arvind Bhadoria lashes Digvijay Singh, Kamal Nath; says 'Nath is black and his heart is also black'

Minister Arvind Bhadoria, who had a crucial role in the overthrow of the Kamal Nath government, was in the spotlight after a video showing him using inappropriate words for former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and his son went viral. In the 3 minutes 47 seconds video, the minister is seen using obscene words for former minister Jitu Patwari, along with Digvijaya Singh and his son.

On Saturday night, Bhadoria was telling the story of the fall of the Kamal Nath government in Bhind. Bhadauriya said about former Chief Minister Kamal Nath that he is black, his heart is also black.

Bhadoria is an MLA from Ater Vidhan Sabha in Bhind district. He became the Minister of Cooperation and Public Service Management in the Shivraj government for the first time. After coming to Bhind on Saturday as a minister, he unveiled many secrets of the Nath government. He said, “22 MLAs (of Congress) stayed in Bengaluru for 22 days. He had 13–14 MLAs before him. Then Digvijay Singh, his son Jayawardhan Singh and Jeetu Patwari came to the hotel and committed hooliganism. I said- I come from Chambal, my name is Arvind Singh Bhadoria. Chambal's man talks with love, not hooliganism. After that Digvijay tried to buy me. Later he called my brother to the police station.” Arvind also lashed out at former minister Jeetu Patwari.