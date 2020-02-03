5 injured after ceiling slab collapses in Andheri

Five persons, including a woman and her two children, were injured on Sunday at 11.15 am when a portion of a ceiling slab in a Slum Rehabilitation Authority building flat came off in suburban Andheri.

The incident occurred in Vishal Housing Society in Cama Park locality of the western suburb, an official said. "Naziya Feeroz Kalesha (25) and her two children, Rehan (2) and Azan (4), were sitting in her brother's flat, on the 7th floor of the building, when a portion of the ceiling slab collapsed, injuring all of them.

Naziya’s brother Rashid and another person, Sadik, too sustained minor injuries. Naziya’s uncle Habib Ahmed Sayyed said that all the five injured were taken to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle and have been discharged.