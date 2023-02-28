4th Gen Da Vinci surgical robot in India: Mumbai's HCG Cancer Hospital collaborates with US-based firm | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: HealthCare Global hospital has begun to install the 4th Gen Da Vinci surgical robot by US-based Intuitive in Mumbai, Kolkata, and a few other cities to make this technology accessible to a wider population in India.

The cancer hospital chain has expanded its network, further yielding fruitful results with better clinical outcomes from their existing robotic-assisted surgery units in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

What is Da Vinci technology

The Da Vinci technology, known for its better patient outcomes, is also said to be associated with lesser pain, less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and even minimal post-operative complications in certain cases. In addition to these, Da Vinci brings innovative features, including voice and laser guidance systems, a lightweight endoscope, and the same control console and 3D optics system that lets surgeons see into the patients as they operate.

Dr B S Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman, HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited said, “It has always been our priority to make advanced treatment modalities accessible to patients not only in the metro cities but also in other parts of the country. Over the years, it can be observed that there are vast disparities in urban and rural healthcare ecosystems due to a lack of resources in the latter, with only 20% of the rural population in India having access to high-quality care. However, we have been doing our best to provide the same quality of cancer treatment, irrespective of region. Through this collaboration with Intuitive, we aim to further the discourse of quality and precise oncological surgery options of robotic-assisted surgery to the various tier 2 and 3 cities of the country, as well.”

Raj Gore, CEO, HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited said, “HCG has been the pioneer in delivering cutting-edge technology, to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment. We believe that access to life-saving treatments should not be determined by one's location and by partnering with Intuitive, HCG is helping to narrow the inequality gaps in technology, talent, & treatment outcomes of cancer care in India. The installation of the robotic-assisted surgery- 4th Gen Da Vinci systems in cities across India means that patients in both urban and rural areas will have access to Precision OncoSurgery. This collaboration marks a new chapter in HCG's mission of not just extending the life of cancer patients but also improving their quality of life.”

The joint effort of HCG and Intuitive Surgical will not only make this advanced surgical technology available to a larger community of beneficiaries but also drive familiarization and awareness about RAS to the medical fraternity across India, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Mandeep Singh Kumar, VP and Country GM, Intuitive India, said, “We are happy to collaborate with HCG to extend one of the best surgical technologies to various regions of India. The country has been experiencing an upsurge in the utilization of new-age health technologies, and that includes a remarkable increase in the adoption of robotic-assisted surgery for key therapy areas. Experts are increasingly endorsing robotic-assisted surgery and the Da Vinci surgical system for its superior visualization, higher flexibility, and improved precision. The installation of the Da Vinci surgical system at Mumbai & Kolkata and other new centres of HCG is a testament to its ability to assist physicians to treat with less constraints. It will also play a great role in bridging the societal gap in accessing such advanced medical technologies by making them more accessible.”