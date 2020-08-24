39 booked for manhandling ward officer in Mira Road

“Since it was a non-working day, we have officially written to the civic chief seeking a clarification on the purpose of their visit to the office, before pressing other charges,” confirmed Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare. Although the officers denied the accusations of indulging in a binge-session, their blood samples had been sent for testing to ascertain whether they had been imbibing. Reports for the same are still awaited.

The officials claimed to have gathered at the office to draft a letter to the civic chief clarifying their stand on a recent incident in which a youth lost his life after falling into an open manhole in Mira Road on July 31. The concerned ward officer was under the police scanner for his alleged negligence in covering open manholes which had resulted in the youth’s death.