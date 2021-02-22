36% rise in active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai since Feb 8: BMC

Mumbai: Amid a spike in coronavirus infection in parts of Maharashtra, Mumbai has witnessed 36.38 per cent rise in the active COVID-19 cases since February 8, as per the city civic body.

Careless attitude of citizens, allowing the general public to travel in local trains and opening of various other commercial activities were among reasons behind the current surge in COVID-19 cases here, civic officials said. The country's financial capital reported 5,335 active COVID-19 cases on February 8, and the number went up to 7,276 on Sunday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) data.

Notably, on February 8, the city had recorded its lowest average growth rate of COVID-19 cases at 0.12 per cent and the highest average doubling rate of 574 days, as per the statistics. At present, Mumbai's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases is 0.20 per cent and the average doubling rate is 346 days, according to the data.

Though the daily COVID-19 cases have been rising in the city, the number of fatalities remained low, around three to five every day, as per the data. According to BMC officials, the surge in daily cases started in the second week of February. On Sunday, Mumbai reported over 900 COVID-19 cases, as compared to less than 500 daily cases in the first week of February.