Mumbai: BMC to install mini pumping stations at four low-lying areas to tackle water logging

Taking cue from the Kalanagar model, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be setting up mini pumping stations in four points in Mumbai, to, prevent water logging in some of the key low lying areas of the city.

The BMC had set up 11 mini flood control gates and installed 18 submersible dewatering pumps at six low laying points in Bandra East's Kalanagar area. The pumps were installed to prevent entry of river water from Vakola and Mithi rivers which used to result in the flooding of Bandra east area. The task was completed before the arrival of monsoon 2020 and as a result, residents of the area didn't face any waterlogging issue during last monsoon.

Now the civic body has earmarked the low lying areas - JK Chemical Nullah, Kharu Creek Nullah, ONGC and Mallet Bunder where it has planned to set up mini pumping stations likewise to the Kalanagar model.

"Tidal water enters the city drains from the nullahs, installing the pumps will allow us to control the inflow of water which would eventually help us to control the flooding," an official from the Storm Water Drains (SWD) department told FPJ.

In order to protect the mangrove and marine aqua system of these marshy lands, the BMC has planned to set up the sets within the nullah itself. This would nullify the need of cutting the mangroves.

"The Kalanagar model has been a success now we are planning to replicate the same model throughout, being a low lying area Mumbai is heavily affected by tidal waters and gates are the only solution of this problems," the official added.

This project will be part of BMC's ambitious BRIMSTOWAD initiative. Alongside this, the BMC has also invited tenders for widening the Maheshwari Nalla at Malad East. The widening of the drains will help quick disposal of storm water of Malad to the Poisar River.