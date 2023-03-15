352 patients in Maharashtra with H3N2 virus, treatment underway: Health Minister Tanaji Sawant

Tanaji Sawant |

Mumbai: Tanaji Sawant, Maharashtra Health Minister, on Wednesday said that there were 352 patients in the state who have been hit by H3N2 virus. Sawant said that their treatment is underway and that the hospitals have been asked to remain on alert.

"H3N2 is not fatal, can be cured by medical treatment. No need to panic," news agency ANI quoted Tanaji Sawant as saying.

India sees a spurt in influenza cases

India saw a sudden spurt of Influenza cases caused by the H3N2 virus which as the country saw a total of 3,083 lab-confirmed cases until March 9. Amid the rise, health experts have been advocating preventive measures such as use of masks, better hand hygiene, as well as an annual flu shot.

What is H3N2 virus?

According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), there has been a combination of respiratory viruses ranging from COVID-19 virus, swine flu (H1N1), H3N2, and the seasonal Victoria and Yamagata lineages of influenza B viruses in circulation.

H3N2 and H3N1 are both types of influenza A viruses, commonly known as the flu.

Some of the most common symptoms include prolonged fever, cough, running nose, & body pain. But in severe cases people may also experience breathlessness and/or wheezing.

